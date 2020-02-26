Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Fnac Darty confirme ses objectifs à moyen terme Reuters • 26/02/2020 à 17:54









PARIS, 26 février (Reuters) - * FNAC DARTY -CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ANNUEL EN HAUSSE DE 0,7% À €7,349 MDS * FNAC DARTY -BÉNÉFICE NET DES ACTIVITÉS POURSUIVIES À €114 MLNS CONTRE €158 MLNS UN AN AUPARAVANT * FNAC DARTY -PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE €1,50 PAR ACTION POUR 2019 * FNAC DARTY -CONFIRME SES OBJECTIFS À MOYEN TERME (Reporting By Nicolas Delame)

Valeurs associées FNAC DARTY Euronext Paris +0.71%