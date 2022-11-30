FL Entertainment : 9M 2022 Results

STRONG REVENUE GROWTH, HIGH PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW CONVERSION

9M 2022 FIGURES

▪ Revenue growth: €2,713m, up +15.0% on a reported basis and +12.0% at constant exchange rates

▪ Adjusted EBITDA1: €446m, up +17.5% versus 9M 2021, leading to 40bp margin increase to 16.5%

▪ Adjusted net income: €210m up +15.4% versus €182m for the first 9M 2021

▪ Net income: -€75m (9M 2021: -€2m) due to one-off impact from Group re-organization and listing

▪ Adjusted free cash flow1: €369m, representing a cash flow conversion of 83%

▪ Net financial debt / Adj. EBITDA2 ratio: improved to 3.4x as of September 30, 2022 versus 3.7x as at December 31, 2021, in line with 2022 guidance