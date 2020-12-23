Fitch Confirme la note de 'Strong(mar)' de Valoris Management

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings-London-23 December 2020: Fitch Ratings confirme la note 'National Investment Management Quality Rating' (IMQR) de Valoris Management à 'Strong(mar)' avec une perspective stable. PRINCIPAUX FACTEURS DE NOTATION Cette affirmation est motivée par la grande stabilité des processus d'investissement et de risque de Valoris Management depuis la dernière revue de la notation en septembre 2019. Elle reconnaît également la stabilité des ressources d'investissement de la société. Selon Fitch, le processus d'investissement est l'atout principal de Valoris Management et un facteur important de la note. La notation est en outre soutenue par des ressources d'investissement et des capacités de gestion des risques solides. La performance d'investissement de Valoris Management est conforme à celle de ses pairs sur la base des rendements nominaux et ajustés en fonction du risque. Valoris Management est un gestionnaire d'investissement indépendant et est plus petit que les autres gestionnaires notés par Fitch.

La note 'Strong(mar)' est basée sur les scores des catégories ci-dessous :

Investment Processes: Excellent

Investment Resources: Strong

Risk Management: Strong

Investment Performance: Consistent (revised from Strong)

Company and Client Servicing: Strong

Excellent Processus d'Investissement (Investment Process)

Les processus d'investissement de Valoris Management suivent une approche disciplinée, pilotée par des comités, combinant des apports top-down et bottom-up. La société a intégré une approche sectorielle appuyée par une base de données comprenant des informations macroéconomiques, sur les marchés actions et sur les produits de taux. Des outils quantitatifs affinés contribuent à une recherche et à des prises de décision approfondies et ciblées. Valoris Management a affiné son processus d'investissement en 2020 grâce à des contrôles supplémentaires sur le processus de sélection des investissements et à un nouveau modèle d'attribution des performances, qui a amélioré la capacité du responsable des investissements à discuter la gestion des gérants de portefeuille.

Solides Ressources d'Investissement (Investment Ressources)

Fin octobre 2020, Valoris Management employait 18 personnes. Contrairement à ses pairs, Valoris Management n'a pas connu d'une rotation de personnel depuis 2018, ce qui démontre sa grande capacité à retenir son personnel. Elle emploie un directeur de gestion et cinq gestionnaires de portefeuille couvrant 24 fonds et mandats au total, ce qui se traduit par un ratio fonds par gestionnaires de portefeuille inférieur à celui de ses pairs.

L'équipe d'investissement a huit ans d'expérience et sept ans d'ancienneté en moyenne, ce qui est légèrement inférieur à celui de ses pairs. Comme beaucoup de ses pairs, Valoris Management utilise Manar, un système développé localement et largement utilisé par les sociétés de gestion marocaines. Manar fournit un système d'exploitation "front-to-back", interfacé avec différents services et tiers, qui permet l'automatisation de la plupart des tâches. Manar a été mis à jour en 2020, avec des améliorations concernant sécurité en ligne avec le travail à distance dans le contexte de la pandémie.

Solide Gestion des Risques (Risk Management)

Le cadre de gestion des risques de Valoris Management permet une couverture solide des risques. Il bénéficie d'une supervision des responsables de la conformité et du contrôle de Valoris Management et du groupe Capital Gestion. Les contrôles pré et post-trade sur le respect des directives d'investissement et des règles de négociation sont automatiquement effectués par l'outil central de tenue des positions. Une nouvelle carte des risques assortie de nouvelles règles a été mise en place dans Manar en 2020. Le gestionnaire d'investissement a également amélioré sa politique de lutte contre le blanchiment d'argent grâce à une application externe connectée à Manar. De plus, Valoris a amélioré son processus de "know-your-customer" grâce à son intégration dans le système de gestion de la relation client.

Performances Consistantes (Investment Performance)

Valoris Management a toujours atteint ses objectifs d'investissement. Fitch évalue les performances des investissements sur la base des indicateurs pondérés de l'actif géré, qui sont affectés par la répartition des classes d'actifs des différents gestionnaires d'investissement et ne tiennent pas compte des différences de stratégie au sein des différentes classes d'actifs. A fin octobre 2020, 91% des actifs sous gestion de Valoris Management ont surperformé leurs pairs sur une base nominale, au cours des trois années précédentes selon les données de l'ASFIM (Association des Société de gestion et Fonds d'Investissement Marocains). Sur une base ajustée du risque (en utilisant le ratio de Sharpe, une mesure de performance ajustée du risque), 59% des actifs sous gestion de Valoris Management ont eu un ratio de Sharpe supérieur leurs pairs sur la même période, selon les données de Lipper.

Société Solide et Bon Service Client (Company and Client Servicing)

La croissance de l'encours sous gestion d'environ 12% par an (en moyenne) depuis 2015 de Valoris Management, est supérieure à la croissance d'environ 9% par an du marché marocain. La société a une part de marché stable de 7% à fin septembre 2020. La plupart de ses actifs sont concentrés sur des produits domestiques de taux et sur le marché monétaire, en ligne avec le marché marocain. La rentabilité de la société est néanmoins solide, mais reste sensible à la concentration de la base d'investisseurs sur les institutions financières.

Son service à la clientèle est d'une grande qualité, notamment le site web de la société, facilement accessible, qui permet d'accéder gratuitement aux détails des fonds en plus d'une application mobile pour les clients.

SOCIETE DE GESTION

Valoris Management est une société marocaine de gestion d'actifs à caractère entrepreneurial, qui fait partie de Capital Gestion Group. La société de gestion est détenue par ses deux co-fondateurs et, dans une moindre mesure, par d'autres cadres supérieurs de la société. Créée en 1999, elle est la cinquième société de gestion d'actifs marocaine avec MAD 39 milliards (EUR 3.6 milliards) d'actifs sous gestion à fin septembre 2020. RÉSUMÉ DE LA NOTATION N.A. FACTEURS DE SENSIBILITÉ DES NOTES Les facteurs qui peuvent, individuellement ou collectivement, conduire à une dégradation de la note:

- La note pourrait être sensible à des changements importants et défavorables de l'un des facteurs de notation mentionnés, notamment en raison de l'affaiblissement des conditions financières, d'une perte opérationnelle importante, d'une rotation du personnel accrue du personnel ou d'une détérioration des processus et des politiques d'investissement. Un écart défavorable important par rapport aux lignes directrices de Fitch pour l'un des principaux facteurs de notation pourrait entraîner une dégradation de la notation.

Facteurs qui peuvent, individuellement ou collectivement, conduire à une action positive de la note :

- Une diversification nettement améliorée des investisseurs et un fort développement de la gestion des risques d'investissement pourraient conduire à un relèvement de la note. Valoris Management; National Investment Management Quality Rating; Affirmed; Strong(mar); Rating Outlook Stable

Contact premier analyste Chloe Andrieu, Analyst +44 20 3530 2672 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf London E14 5GN

deuxième analyste Cedric Verone, Senior Analyst +44 20 3530 1831

président du comité de notation Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147

Contacts presse: Louisa Williams, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 2452, Email: louisa.williams@thefitchgroup.com

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Informations complémentaires Statut de sollicitation (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147750#solicitation-status) Additional Disclosures For Unsolicited Credit Ratings (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147750#unsolicited-credit-ratings-disclosures) Endorsement Status (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147750#endorsement-status) Politique d'approbation (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147750#endorsement-policy)

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS (HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS). IN ADDITION, THE FOLLOWING HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/RATING-DEFINITIONS-DOCUMENT (https://www.fitchratings.com/rating-definitions-document) DETAILS FITCH'S RATING DEFINITIONS FOR EACH RATING SCALE AND RATING CATEGORIES, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS RELATING TO DEFAULT. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/SITE/REGULATORY (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory). FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH RATINGS WEBSITE.

Copyright © 2020 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO's credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.