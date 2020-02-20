FCE FEB20
  • First Patient Dosed with Transgene's Oncolytic Virus TG6002, Administered by Intrahepatic Artery Infusion in Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastases

First Patient Dosed with Transgene's Oncolytic Virus TG6002, Administered by Intrahepatic Artery Infusion in Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastases
Boursorama CP20/02/2020 à 17:45

The Phase 1/2a trial evaluates a novel route of administration for TG6002, an oncolytic virus that allows the production of chemotherapy agent directly in the tumor


Strasbourg, France, February 20, 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that the first patient has successfully received TG6002, via an intrahepatic artery (IHA) infusion, as a locoregional treatment for unresectable liver metastases from colorectal cancer (CRLM). This procedure was performed at the NHS St James's University Hospital in Leeds (United Kingdom). Dr. Adel Samson, Academic Medical Oncologist at The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and The University of Leeds, is the Chief Investigator of this trial. TG6002 is a next-generation oncolytic virus which has multiple mechanisms of action, both directly in the tumor micro-environment and systemically.

.../...

