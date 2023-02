Eutelsat's half-year core profit misses expectations

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Eutelsat ETL.PA on Friday missed expectations for half-year core profit, weighed down by lower revenues for its broadcasting business and higher operating costs.

The world's third largest satellite operator posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 419 million euros ($445.61 million), below analysts' average estimate of 426 million euros in a company-provided poll. ($1 = 0.9403 euros)

