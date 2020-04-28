Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Europcar négocie pour obtenir des financements complémentaires garantis par l'Etat
Reuters•28/04/2020 à 08:59
28 avril (Reuters) - Europcar Mobility Group SA EUCAR.PA :
* ANNONCE LA FINALISATION DE LA DEUXIÈME TRANCHE D'UN PROGRAMME DE PRÉSERVATION DE SES LIQUIDITÉS GARANTI PAR L'ETAT ESPAGNOL
* ANNONCE DE NOUVELLES LIGNES D'UNE MATURITÉ DE 3 ANS POUR UN MONTANT GLOBAL DE 31,25 MILLIONS D'EUROS POUR SES DEUX FILIALES OPÉRATIONNELLES EN ESPAGNE
* EUROPCAR POURSUIT SA NÉGOCIATION AVEC CERTAINES DE SES BANQUES PRÊTEUSES POUR OBTENIR DES FINANCEMENTS COMPLÉMENTAIRES GARANTIS PAR L'ETAT FRANÇAIS VIA LA BPI
(Rédaction de Paris)
