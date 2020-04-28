Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Europcar négocie pour obtenir des financements complémentaires garantis par l'Etat Reuters • 28/04/2020 à 08:59









28 avril (Reuters) - Europcar Mobility Group SA EUCAR.PA : * ANNONCE LA FINALISATION DE LA DEUXIÈME TRANCHE D'UN PROGRAMME DE PRÉSERVATION DE SES LIQUIDITÉS GARANTI PAR L'ETAT ESPAGNOL * ANNONCE DE NOUVELLES LIGNES D'UNE MATURITÉ DE 3 ANS POUR UN MONTANT GLOBAL DE 31,25 MILLIONS D'EUROS POUR SES DEUX FILIALES OPÉRATIONNELLES EN ESPAGNE * EUROPCAR POURSUIT SA NÉGOCIATION AVEC CERTAINES DE SES BANQUES PRÊTEUSES POUR OBTENIR DES FINANCEMENTS COMPLÉMENTAIRES GARANTIS PAR L'ETAT FRANÇAIS VIA LA BPI Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur EUCAR.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées EUROPCAR MOBILITY GRP Euronext Paris +9.52%