EU's Michel says COVID-19 in Europe "serious" despite positive signs
Reuters19/11/2020 à 21:53

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - There are "some promising signs" in Europe's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but the situation remains "serious", European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing a virtual gathering of the European Union's 27 national leaders.

He also said the bloc of 450 million must lift lockdowns and health safety restrictions gradually.

Michel said a vast majority of EU countries were in agreement with rule-of-law conditionalities agreed with the European Parliament as part of the bloc's next budget and an attached coronavirus recovery fund worth 1.8 trillions euros but that a small group voiced opposition at the virtual summit.

Poland and Hungary have blocked agreement over the joint EU money in their feud over backpedalling on democratic standards, but Michel said the bloc would continue working to find a solution acceptable to all.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)

© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

