EU's Michel says COVID-19 in Europe "serious" despite positive signs

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - There are "some promising signs" in Europe's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but the situation remains "serious", European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing a virtual gathering of the European Union's 27 national leaders.

He also said the bloc of 450 million must lift lockdowns and health safety restrictions gradually.

Michel said a vast majority of EU countries were in agreement with rule-of-law conditionalities agreed with the European Parliament as part of the bloc's next budget and an attached coronavirus recovery fund worth 1.8 trillions euros but that a small group voiced opposition at the virtual summit.

Poland and Hungary have blocked agreement over the joint EU money in their feud over backpedalling on democratic standards, but Michel said the bloc would continue working to find a solution acceptable to all.

