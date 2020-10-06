ESPERITE : ESPERITE N.V. announces the voting results for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESPERITE N.V. held on Wednesday 30 September 2020.

Agenda item - Resolution # votes % votes For Against Abstain Result

Agenda item 2

Approval Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 January 2019 11'070'877 14.33% 10'346'865 2'001 722'011 Adopted

Agenda item 5

Delegation to the Board of Directors of the powers to issue, and grant rights to subscribe for, shares in the capital of the Company and to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights accruing in connection with such issue of shares or grant of rights to subscribe for shares 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted

Agenda Item 6

Proposal to reduce the share capital with EUR 15,750,000 by means of reducing the nominal value of the shares from EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.01 per share 11'070'877 14.33% 10'350'495 771 719'611 Adopted

Agenda item 7

Amendment of article 4 of the Articles of Association 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted

Agenda item 8

(i) Appointment of Mr. Hugo Brugiere as executive director, CEO of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted

Agenda item 8

(ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Gert-Jan van der Marel as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024 11'070'877 14.33% 10'348'855 11 722'011 Adopted

Agenda item 8

(iii) Appointment of Mr. Amar as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted

Agenda item 9

Discharge of the former members of the Board of Directors 11'070'877 14.33% 10'349'255 569'621 152'001 Adopted