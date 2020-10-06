ESPERITE : ESPERITE N.V. announces the voting results for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESPERITE N.V. held on Wednesday 30 September 2020.
Actusnews•06/10/2020 à 07:55
The Netherlands - 5 October 2020
Voting results are set out below:
Number of shares represented at the meeting: 11'070'877
Percentage of issued share capital as per the registration date: 14.33%
|Agenda item - Resolution
|# votes
|% votes
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Result
|
Agenda item 2
Approval Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 January 2019
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'346'865
|2'001
|722'011
|Adopted
|
Agenda item 5
Delegation to the Board of Directors of the powers to issue, and grant rights to subscribe for, shares in the capital of the Company and to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights accruing in connection with such issue of shares or grant of rights to subscribe for shares
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'351'255
|11
|719'611
|Adopted
|
Agenda Item 6
Proposal to reduce the share capital with EUR 15,750,000 by means of reducing the nominal value of the shares from EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.01 per share
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'350'495
|771
|719'611
|Adopted
|
Agenda item 7
Amendment of article 4 of the Articles of Association
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'351'255
|11
|719'611
|Adopted
|
Agenda item 8
(i) Appointment of Mr. Hugo Brugiere as executive director, CEO of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'351'255
|11
|719'611
|Adopted
|
Agenda item 8
(ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Gert-Jan van der Marel as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'348'855
|11
|722'011
|Adopted
|
Agenda item 8
(iii) Appointment of Mr. Amar as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'351'255
|11
|719'611
|Adopted
|
Agenda item 9
Discharge of the former members of the Board of Directors
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'349'255
|569'621
|152'001
|Adopted
|
Agenda item 10
Proposal to approve, confirm and ratify the entering into the strategic license agreement
|11'070'877
|14.33%
|10'346'855
|11
|724'011
|Adopted
