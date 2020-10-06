Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
OCT 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 876.50
+0.14%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Pour des raisons de sécurité et pour continuer à accéder à votre espace membre, nous vous remercions de bien vouloir valider votre compte membre en cliquant sur le lien suivant : Je valide mon compte membre
Vous allez recevoir un email à l'adresse indiquée lorsque vous aviez créé votre compte.
Cliquez ensuite sur le lien présent dans le mail. Vous pourrez alors de nouveau accéder à votre compte membre.
Si vous n'avez pas reçu cet email, contactez-nous

Un email de confirmation vient de vous être adressé.

  • 8 caractères minimum

  • 1 majuscule

  • 1 minuscule

  • 1 chiffre

  • 1 caractère spécial

  • Différent de votre pseudo

  • Les deux mots de passe sont identiques

Mot de passe oublié ?

Bénéficiez gratuitement de fonctionnalités et de services additionnels. Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

OCT 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 876.50
+0.14%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • ESPERITE : ESPERITE N.V. announces the voting results for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESPERITE N.V. held on Wednesday 30 September 2020.

ESPERITE : ESPERITE N.V. announces the voting results for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESPERITE N.V. held on Wednesday 30 September 2020.
Actusnews06/10/2020 à 07:55

The Netherlands - 5 October 2020

Voting results are set out below: 

Number of shares represented at the meeting: 11'070'877

Percentage of issued share capital as per the registration date: 14.33%

Agenda item - Resolution # votes % votes For Against Abstain Result
Agenda item 2
Approval Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 January 2019 		11'070'877 14.33% 10'346'865 2'001 722'011 Adopted
Agenda item 5
Delegation to the Board of Directors of the powers to issue, and grant rights to subscribe for, shares in the capital of the Company and to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights accruing in connection with such issue of shares or grant of rights to subscribe for shares 		11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda Item 6
Proposal to reduce the share capital with EUR 15,750,000 by means of reducing the nominal value of the shares from EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.01 per share 		11'070'877 14.33% 10'350'495 771 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 7
Amendment of article 4 of the Articles of Association 		11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 8
(i) Appointment of Mr. Hugo Brugiere as executive director, CEO of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024 		11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 8
(ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Gert-Jan van der Marel as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024 		11'070'877 14.33% 10'348'855 11 722'011 Adopted
Agenda item 8
(iii) Appointment of Mr. Amar as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024 		11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 9
Discharge of the former members of the Board of Directors  		11'070'877 14.33% 10'349'255 569'621 152'001 Adopted
Agenda item 10
Proposal to approve, confirm and ratify the entering into the strategic license agreement  		11'070'877 14.33% 10'346'855 11 724'011 Adopted

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : lnBulMZqkprGnGtxlZ5uaZSWmWuTlWSXmGqalWmda5aXnHGRymZqZ5mXZm9mmWht
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital :
- Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/65437-voting-results-egm-30-september-2020-press-release-5-october-2020-prefinal.pdf

Valeurs associées

ESPERITE
Euronext Amsterdam 0.00%
ESPERITE
Euronext Paris +32.80%
© Actusnews.

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer