ESKER’s 2021 Annual Results - Record results and optimism for 2022

Accelerated growth driven by cloud-based solutions and the Americas

Esker’s sales revenue amounted to 133.6 million euros in 2021, a 19% increase over 2020 (+20% based on a constant exchange rate). These results are marked by the ongoing success of the company’s cloud-based automation solutions, which represent close to 104 million euros (77% of Esker’s business), a 23% increase over 2020. Revenue generated by the professional implementation services grew 19% to 23.2 million euros (17.4% of total revenue), driven by sales successes in 2020 and 2021. The performance of traditional license-based products and legacy products continue their downward trend (-10%) and represent only 5% of the total revenue.