Equity investment of Dassault Systèmes into the capital of A.V.Simulation







SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative solutions with high added value for mobility, announces that it has concluded the operation for the entry of Dassault Systèmes into the capital of A.V.Simulation, a joint subsidiary of RENAULT and OKTAL (head of SOGECLAIR's Simulation division), dedicated to the simulation of automotive mobility solutions.



The 10 million euros capital increase was subscribed by Dassault Systèmes. Following this increase, Oktal holds 55.25%, Renault 29.75% and Dassault Systèmes 15% of A.V. Simulation.



The entry of Dassault Systèmes into the capital allows in particular:

o Reinforcement of R&D investments aimed at the certification of on-board systems of autonomous vehicles, driven by the realistic simulation of information exchanges with their environment,

o The development of international turnover.



The integration of A.V.Simulation's SCANeR(TM) software into the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform makes it possible to offer a complete solution for simulating the different levels of vehicle autonomy in order to shorten their development cycles, reduce prototyping and physical testing costs and finally speed up certification.



The transaction was concluded with the signature of the final agreements and the subscription today to the reserved capital increase for 10 million euros.