Engie émet une obligation d'un montant total de 2,5 mds d'euros

PARIS, 24 mars (Reuters) - Engie SA ENGIE.PA annonce mardi dans un communiqué : * ÉMETTRE UNE OBLIGATION EN TROIS TRANCHES D'UN MONTANT TOTAL DE 2,5 MILLIARDS D'EUROS * LE COUPON MOYEN S'ÉLÈVE À 1,71 % POUR UNE MATURITÉ MOYENNE DE 8 ANS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ENGIE.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées ENGIE Euronext Paris +4.29%