Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Elis-CA 2019 en hausse de 4,7% à €3.282 mlns Reuters • 30/01/2020 à 17:53









30 janvier (Reuters) - Elis SA ELIS.PA : * CA 2019 EN HAUSSE DE +4,7% À €3.282 MLNS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ELIS.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées ELIS Euronext Paris +1.13%