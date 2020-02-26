Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Eiffage-Résultat opérationnel courant de 2,005 milliards d'euros en hausse de 8,0% Reuters • 26/02/2020 à 17:52









26 février (Reuters) - * EIFFAGE-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 2019 DE 18,143 MILLIARDS D'EUROS * EIFFAGE-RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL COURANT DE 2,005 MILLIARDS D'EUROS EN HAUSSE DE 8,0% * EIFFAGE-DIVIDENDE PAR ACTION PROPOSÉ DE 2,80 EUROS (+ 16,7 %) * EIFFAGE-CARNET DE COMMANDES (+ 2 %) EN HAUSSE DANS TOUTES LES BRANCHES EN TRAVAUX * EIFFAGE-PERSPECTIVES 2020 : CROISSANCE DE L'ACTIVITÉ, DÉSORMAIS PLUS LIMITÉE EN TRAVAUX, ETPROGRESSION DES RÉSULTATS * EIFFAGE-RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE DE 725 MILLIONS D'EUROS (+ 15,3 %) (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées EIFFAGE Euronext Paris -0.57%