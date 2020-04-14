Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client EDF retire ses objectifs financiers pour 2020 et 2021 Reuters • 14/04/2020 à 08:45









14 avril (Reuters) - * EDF RETIRE L'ENSEMBLE DE SES OBJECTIFS FINANCIERS POUR 2020, Y COMPRIS LE SEUIL BAS DE LA FOURCHETTE D'EBITDA DE 17,5 MDS€, AINSI QUE POUR 2021 (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées EDF Euronext Paris +1.05%