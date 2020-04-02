Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client EDF ne proposera pas de solde du dividende pour 2019 Reuters • 02/04/2020 à 19:14









PARIS, 2 avril (Reuters) - EDF annonce jeudi dans un communiqué : * QU'IL PROPOSERA À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE DE NE PAS VERSER DE SOLDE DE DIVIDENDE AU TITRE DE L'EXERCICE 2019AUTRE QUE L'ACOMPTE SUR DIVIDENDE 2019 D'UN MONTANT DE 0,15 EUROS QUI A ÉTÉ MIS EN PAIEMENT LE 17 DÉCEMBRE 2019. Texte original sur Eikon

Valeurs associées EDF Euronext Paris +3.44%