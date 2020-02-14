Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client EDF-Ebitda en hausse de 12% en 2019, nouvelle progression en vue pour 2020 Reuters • 14/02/2020 à 07:33









14 février (Reuters) - Electricite de France SA EDF.PA : * EDF-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 2019 EN HAUSSE ORGANIQUE DE 3,5% À 71,3 MILLIARDS D'EUROS * EDF-EBITDA 2019 EN HAUSSE ORGANIQUE DE 8,4% À 16,7 MILLIARDS D'EUROS * EDF-L'EBITDA 2019 A ÉTÉ PÉNALISÉ PAR UN RECUL DE LA PRODUCTION NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE ET AU ROYAUME-UNI, ET PAR UNE MAUVAISE HYDRAULICITÉ EN FRANCE * EDF-CASH FLOW HORS HPC ET LINKY À 1,8 MILLIARD D'EUROS (OBJECTIF 2019 SUPÉRIEUR À 600 MILLIONS) * EDF-RÉSULTAT NET COURANT 2019 EN HAUSSE DE 57,9% À 3,9 MILLIARDS D'EUROS, RÉSULTAT NET PDG À 5,2 MDS * EDF-TOUS LES OBJECTIFS FINANCIERS 2019 ONT ÉTÉ ATTEINTS * EDF VISE UN EBITDA COMPRIS ENTRE 17,5 ET 18 MILLIARDS D'EUROS EN 2020 * EDF PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,48 EURO PAR ACTION AU TITRE DE L'ANNÉE 2019 * EDF VISE 2 À 3 MILLIARDS D'EUROS DE CESSIONS SUR 2019-2020 * EDF-LA RESTRUCTURATION DU GROUPE DÉPENDRA DE LA RÉFORME DE LA RÉGULATION DU NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE, LES DEUX SERONT PROBABLEMENT MENÉS EN PARALLÈLE-PDG * EDF ESPÈRE QUE LA RÉFORME DE LA RÉGULATION DU NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE ABOUTIRA DANS LES MOIS OU L'ANNÉE QUI VIENT-PDG Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur EDF.PA

Valeurs associées EDF Euronext Paris 0.00%