EDF-Ebitda en hausse de 12% en 2019, nouvelle progression en vue pour 2020
Reuters14/02/2020 à 07:33

    14 février (Reuters) - Electricite de France SA  EDF.PA :
    * EDF-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 2019 EN HAUSSE ORGANIQUE DE 3,5% À
71,3
MILLIARDS D'EUROS
    * EDF-EBITDA 2019 EN HAUSSE ORGANIQUE DE 8,4% À 16,7
MILLIARDS
D'EUROS
    * EDF-L'EBITDA 2019 A ÉTÉ PÉNALISÉ PAR UN RECUL DE LA
PRODUCTION
NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE ET AU ROYAUME-UNI, ET PAR UNE MAUVAISE
HYDRAULICITÉ EN FRANCE
    * EDF-CASH FLOW HORS HPC ET LINKY À 1,8 MILLIARD D'EUROS
(OBJECTIF
2019 SUPÉRIEUR À 600 MILLIONS)
    * EDF-RÉSULTAT NET COURANT 2019 EN HAUSSE DE 57,9% À 3,9
MILLIARDS
D'EUROS, RÉSULTAT NET PDG À 5,2 MDS
    * EDF-TOUS LES OBJECTIFS FINANCIERS 2019 ONT ÉTÉ ATTEINTS
    * EDF VISE UN EBITDA COMPRIS ENTRE 17,5 ET 18 MILLIARDS
D'EUROS EN
2020
    * EDF PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,48 EURO PAR ACTION AU TITRE
DE
L'ANNÉE 2019
    * EDF VISE 2 À 3 MILLIARDS D'EUROS DE CESSIONS SUR 2019-2020
    * EDF-LA RESTRUCTURATION DU GROUPE DÉPENDRA DE LA RÉFORME DE
LA
RÉGULATION DU NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE, LES DEUX SERONT PROBABLEMENT
MENÉS EN PARALLÈLE-PDG
    * EDF ESPÈRE QUE LA RÉFORME DE LA RÉGULATION DU NUCLÉAIRE EN
FRANCE ABOUTIRA DANS LES MOIS OU L'ANNÉE QUI VIENT-PDG

