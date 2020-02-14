Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
EDF-Ebitda en hausse de 12% en 2019, nouvelle progression en vue pour 2020
Reuters•14/02/2020 à 07:33
14 février (Reuters) - Electricite de France SA EDF.PA : * EDF-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 2019 EN HAUSSE ORGANIQUE DE 3,5% À 71,3 MILLIARDS D'EUROS * EDF-EBITDA 2019 EN HAUSSE ORGANIQUE DE 8,4% À 16,7 MILLIARDS D'EUROS * EDF-L'EBITDA 2019 A ÉTÉ PÉNALISÉ PAR UN RECUL DE LA PRODUCTION NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE ET AU ROYAUME-UNI, ET PAR UNE MAUVAISE HYDRAULICITÉ EN FRANCE * EDF-CASH FLOW HORS HPC ET LINKY À 1,8 MILLIARD D'EUROS (OBJECTIF 2019 SUPÉRIEUR À 600 MILLIONS) * EDF-RÉSULTAT NET COURANT 2019 EN HAUSSE DE 57,9% À 3,9 MILLIARDS D'EUROS, RÉSULTAT NET PDG À 5,2 MDS * EDF-TOUS LES OBJECTIFS FINANCIERS 2019 ONT ÉTÉ ATTEINTS * EDF VISE UN EBITDA COMPRIS ENTRE 17,5 ET 18 MILLIARDS D'EUROS EN 2020 * EDF PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,48 EURO PAR ACTION AU TITRE DE L'ANNÉE 2019 * EDF VISE 2 À 3 MILLIARDS D'EUROS DE CESSIONS SUR 2019-2020 * EDF-LA RESTRUCTURATION DU GROUPE DÉPENDRA DE LA RÉFORME DE LA RÉGULATION DU NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE, LES DEUX SERONT PROBABLEMENT MENÉS EN PARALLÈLE-PDG * EDF ESPÈRE QUE LA RÉFORME DE LA RÉGULATION DU NUCLÉAIRE EN FRANCE ABOUTIRA DANS LES MOIS OU L'ANNÉE QUI VIENT-PDG Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur EDF.PA
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|0.00%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer