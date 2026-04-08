ECONOCOM : Payment schedule for the redemption of issue premium of EUR 0.05 per share

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 March 2026 has approved the redemption of issue premium treated as paid-up capital, for an amount of EUR 0.05 per share.

In accordance with Article 7:209 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the detachment of the coupon entitling to the redemption of the issue premium takes place as of at least a two-month period following the publication of the decision of the General Meeting in the Annexes to the Belgian State Gazette.

The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 30 June 2026.

The record-date is set for 1st July 2026.

The payment date (pay-date) is set for 2 July 2026.

The redemption will be carried by the paying agent Euroclear Belgium.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com