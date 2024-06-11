ECONOCOM : Econocom Group has been selected as one of the 110+ companieshat make up Euronext Tech Leaders

Brussels, 11 June 2024 – A responsible digital entrepreneur and pioneer of the circular economy in Europe, Econocom is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, as part of the initiative dedicated to fostering high-growth and leading tech companies.

To join the circle of more than 110 technology companies among more than 750 companies listed on Euronext in the Tech sector (CleanTech, HealthTech and General Tech), criteria for size and revenue growth, but also quality of the issuer's technological offerings are retained.

Launched in June 2022, the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative is supported by a strong network of partners and aims to recognize and support top-tier tech companies listed on Euronext markets. It features a segment of over 110 European companies, an index, and a comprehensive suite of services designed to support participants throughout their listing journey. The Euronext Tech Leaders index will be updated after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 with effect from Monday 24 June 2024.

By joining the Euronext Tech Leaders, Econocom gains access to an extensive ecosystem tailored to the tech sector. This includes engagement with a broad, international investor base financing tech companies of varying growth stages.

For more information on the specific criteria for companies to qualify for the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, please visit Euronext Tech Leaders criteria .

Econocom is excited about the opportunities this inclusion brings and looks forward to leveraging the resources and network provided by the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative to drive further growth and innovation in the tech sector.

About Econocom

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of firms. Its solutions focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage. These solutions cover the full range of expert responsibilities needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing and leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of devices at the end of their lifespan.

Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,900 listed equity issuers and around €7.1 trillion in market capitalisation as of end of March 2024, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on X ( twitter.com/euronext ) and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/euronext ).

