Easyjet adopte la solution d'Airbus de retrait de carbone
information fournie par Reuters09/10/2023 à 15:47
9 octobre (Reuters) -
Easyjet EZ.L :
* ADOPTE LA SOLUTION PIONNIÈRE D'AIRBUS DE RETRAIT DE CARBONE
* LES CRÉDITS DE RETRAIT DE CARBONE SERONT ÉMIS PAR LE PARTENAIRE D'AIRBUS, 1POINTFIVE
* LE PARTENARIAT COMPREND LE PRÉACHAT DE 400 000 TONNES DE CRÉDITS DE RETRAIT DE CARBONE À LIVRER SUR QUATRE ANS
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AIR.PA
(Rédaction de Gdańsk)
