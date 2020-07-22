Nikkei 225
22 751.61
0.00%
Nikkei 225
22 751.61
Indices
Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk
Reuters22/07/2020 à 22:48

LECCE, Italy, July 22 (Reuters) - Christian Dior hosted a live but audience-free fashion show on Wednesday in the Italian city of Lecce, in a dazzling celebration of local crafts and traditions that included a dance spectacle in the middle of the baroque main square.

Luxury labels are tentatively returning to the catwalk after the coronavirus pandemic, and Dior streamed the show live without the usual array of celebrities in the front row.

But the French brand upped the ante by staging an extravanga with a live orchestra and dancers performing a modern take on a traditional tune, while models wound their way through a gallery of lights called Luminarie in Lecce's Piazza del Duomo.

Outfits in the so-called "Cruise" collection included embroidered dresses with firework patterns, in a nod to Italian folklore, while artist Pietro Ruffo's wildflower drawings were translated onto colourful dresses.

Dior's Italian creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said she had sought to showcase the craftmanship of the Puglia region - her father's homeland - and help it endure by casting it in a fresh light.

"I understood in this process where my passion and my origins are from and why I am so attracted to this type of work, this embroidery, this tradition," Chiuri told Reuters in an interview. "I saw my grandmother, my aunts, women used to sit outside their homes and create this beautiful work."

LVMH-owned LVMH.PA Dior called on the Costantine Foundation, a center involved in self-assertion of women, to manufacture cloth like macramé and lace in natural color, handcrafted with old looms in the Italian countryside.

One ivory dress, bejeweled with dozens of butterflies and roses in bobbin lace, was handmade by one of the few woman still able to master the old lacemaking technique.

Other looks featured shearling jackets, tie-dye prints or a black tulle dress sewn with ears of wheat in raffia.

(Reporting by Laetitia Volga in Paris and Alessandro Garofalo in Lecce, Edited by Sarah White and Alistair Bell)

Valeurs associées

LVMH MOET VUITTON
Euronext Paris -1.45%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

