DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Delfingen announces initiation of its stock coverage by Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale Group)

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, October 9, 2023

Delfingen announces initiation of its stock coverage

by Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale Group)

Delfingen (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0000054132), a global auto parts manufacturer, leader in onboard network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes , today announces that Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale Group) has initiated the coverage of its stock.

In its note entitled “Equipped for electrification”, dated Thursday October 5, 2023, the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont begins covering Delfingen's stock with a buy recommendation.

This new note completes the coverage of the stock and enriches the consensus of analysts alongside Euroland Corporate.

About Delfingen ( www.delfingen.com )

Delfingen is a global leader in onboard network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes in the mobility and industry markets.

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 4,000 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 42 offices in 22 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the new challenges of mobility today and tomorrow: electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, safety and environmental standards.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T: +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Lucie Morlot

lucie.morlot@actifin.fr

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle Dray

idray@actifin.fr

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

