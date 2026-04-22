Danone crée coentreprise 50/50 avec Arcor dans produits laitiers en Argentine

* Danone a conclu avec Arcor accord pour créer coentreprise 50/50 intégrant activité produits laitiers en Argentine. * Opération regroupera activité produits laitiers de Danone, Mastellone Hermanos, filiale logistique commune Logistica La Serenísima. * Montage entraînera déconsolidation activité EDP de Danone en Argentine. * Finalisation attendue au 2e semestre 2026, sous réserve autorisations réglementaires. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Danone SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604220130OMX_____CNEWS_FR_GNW1001177170_fr) on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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