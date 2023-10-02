CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : Checkpoint on the FAV Token Listing

Checkpoint on the $FAV Token Listing

The $FAV token was launched on September 26, 2023, and its total market capitalization is approximately 135 million euros.

CBI holds 80% of the $FAV tokens, which represents an asset of CBI valued at 108 million euros.

CBI's stock market capitalization is around 145 million euros on the same date.

The token will be used for player sales, private sales, and the development of the Football at AlphaVerse platform ecosystem.

Paris, October 2, 2023 - Crypto Blockchain Industries, SA presents key information regarding the listing of the $FAV token since its launch on September 26, 2023.

The $FAV token is currently listed on two major platforms:

A centralized platform, Chiliz Exchange, with two trading pairs available (against the Chiliz token and USDT).

A decentralized platform, PancakeSwap, with one trading pair available (against USDT).

The current price of the $FAV token is approximately $0.013 USD per token, representing a growth of about 20% compared to its initial price of $0.11 USD.

CBI's ambition is to actively support the development of the Football at AlphaVerse ecosystem, with the $FAV token playing a significant role in achieving this goal. This token serves as the primary operational tool within the Football at AlphaVerse world. CBI will use the token to drive player activity through in-game rewards and promotions, establish partnerships with complementary projects to accelerate growth, and conduct private sales as needed. Additionally, these tokens serve as a liquidity reserve for general operations and platform development.

For further information, please consult the following links:

On PancakeSwap (BNB): $FAV/$USDT: PancakeSwap $FAV/$USDT

On ChilizX (Chiliz): $FAV/$CHZ: ChilizX $FAV/$CHZ

On ChilizX (Chiliz): $FAV/$USDT: ChilizX $FAV/$USDT

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, are fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-achievement of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy $FAV tokens, and there should be no offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification in accordance with the securities laws of that jurisdiction.Details of the listing may change at any time.

About Chiliz

Founded in 2018, Chiliz is a global technology company specializing in blockchain for the sports and Web3 entertainment industry. Chiliz is the creator of Fan Tokens and the Socios.com app dedicated to fan engagement and rewards. Fan Tokens are fungible and scalable utility tokens that enable sports teams to connect with and reward their fans worldwide on Socios.com. The launch of Chiliz Chain, the level 1 blockchain for sports, represents the next step in Chiliz's mission. Chiliz Chain will foster broader adoption of blockchain technology in sports and entertainment, with teams and brands invited to create next-generation products and services, all transactions being paid in CHZ, Chiliz's native token. Chiliz has over 300 employees and regional headquarters in Madrid, London, Istanbul, Malta, Milan, Sao Paulo, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.chiliz.com and www.socios.com .

About PancakeSwap Founded in 2018, PancakeSwap is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain. PancakeSwap provides DeFi services such as automated token exchange, liquidity provision, staking, and governance through its CAKE token. Thanks to its user-friendly interface and fast, low-cost transactions on the BSC, PancakeSwap has become a popular platform in the DeFi ecosystem.

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (gaming, finance, logistics, etc.) with the goal of capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 (Public Offering) compartment of the Paris Euronext Growth Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com .

Contact

Issuer

CBI

Frédéric CHESNAIS, PDG

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Sponsor Listing

Atout Capital

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

