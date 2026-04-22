Coty: SBTi valide objectifs net zéro 2050 alignés sur trajectoire 1,5°C

* Coty obtient validation SBTi de son engagement net zéro à horizon FY2050, aligné sur trajectoire 1,5°C. * Objectif FY2050 : réduire de 90% émissions absolues de GES des scopes 1, 2, 3 par rapport à FY2019. * Coty relève cible FY2030 scopes 1 et 2 à -82% en absolu, contre -50% auparavant. * Groupe maintient objectif FY2030 de -28% en scope 3, avec électricité 100% renouvelable à horizon FY2030. * Notations ESG 2026 : score S&P Global en hausse de 7 points, MSCI relevé de A à AA, notation Sustainalytics maintenue à « Low Risk ». Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Coty Inc. published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/135CA6515FED9F032AC773468DC11A3DF141B889/37161
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer