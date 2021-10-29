 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
NOV 21 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 838.50
+0.57%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
NOV 21 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 838.50
+0.57%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • Completion of the merger of Freelance.com and Helvetic Payroll, accelerating the construction of the European leader in freelancing

Completion of the merger of Freelance.com and Helvetic Payroll, accelerating the construction of the European leader in freelancing
information fournie par Boursorama CP29/10/2021 à 17:45

Completion of the merger of Freelance.com and Helvetic Payroll, accelerating the construction of the European leader in freelancing

At its Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 October 2021, the shareholders of Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0004187367 – ALFRE), the leader in linking companies to their external talents, voted in favour of the acquisition of Helvetic Payroll, carried out partly in cash and partly in shares of Freelance.com with warrants attached. As a reminder, Freelance.com had announced on 20 September 2021 the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and the draft Contribution Agreement.

Valeurs associées

FREELANCE.COM
Euronext Paris -0.38%

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.