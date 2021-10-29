Completion of the merger of Freelance.com and Helvetic Payroll, accelerating the construction of the European leader in freelancing
information fournie par Boursorama CP29/10/2021 à 17:45
Completion of the merger of Freelance.com and Helvetic Payroll, accelerating the construction of the European leader in freelancing
At its Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 October 2021, the shareholders of Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0004187367 – ALFRE), the leader in linking companies to their external talents, voted in favour of the acquisition of Helvetic Payroll, carried out partly in cash and partly in shares of Freelance.com with warrants attached. As a reminder, Freelance.com had announced on 20 September 2021 the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and the draft Contribution Agreement.
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-0.38%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer