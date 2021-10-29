Completion of the merger of Freelance.com and Helvetic Payroll, accelerating the construction of the European leader in freelancing



At its Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 October 2021, the shareholders of Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0004187367 – ALFRE), the leader in linking companies to their external talents, voted in favour of the acquisition of Helvetic Payroll, carried out partly in cash and partly in shares of Freelance.com with warrants attached. As a reminder, Freelance.com had announced on 20 September 2021 the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and the draft Contribution Agreement.