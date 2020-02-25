Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coface relève l'intégralité de ses objectifs financiers Reuters • 25/02/2020 à 07:43









PARIS, 25 février (Reuters) - * COFACE DIT RELEVER L'INTÉGRALITÉ DE SES OBJECTIFS FINANCIERS * COFACE LANCE "BUILD TO LEAD", SON NOUVEAU PLAN STRATÉGIQUE À HORIZON 2023 * COFACE VISE DÉSORMAIS UN RATIO COMBINÉ EN MOYENNE DE CYCLE DE 80%, EN AMÉLIORATION DE 3 POINTS * COFACE VISE UN RETOUR SUR FONDS PROPRES TANGIBLES MOYENS DE 9,5%, EN HAUSSE MALGRÉ LA BAISSE ATTENDUE DE LA RENTABILITÉ DU PORTEFEUILLE D'INVESTISSEMEN * COFACE VISE UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION DE SES RÉSULTATS D'AU MOINS 80% Texte original sur Eikon (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées COFACE Euronext Paris -4.37%