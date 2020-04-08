Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
CGG anticipe un CA en baisse de 3% d'une année sur l'autre à $273 mlns au T1
Reuters•08/04/2020 à 07:39
8 avril (Reuters) - CGG GEPH.PA :
* CGG ANTICIPE UN CA EN BAISSE DE 3% D'UNE ANNÉE SUR L'AUTRE À $273 MILLIONS AU T1
* CGG ANTICIPE UN CASH-FLOW NET POSITIF DE $25 MLNS AU PREMIER TRIMESTRE 2020
* CGG ANTICIPE À FIN MARS 2020 DE L'ORDRE DE $622 MLNS DE TRÉSORERIE DISPONIBLE ET UNE DETTE NETTE DE L'ORDRE DE 583 € MLNS
* CGG SUSPEND SES OBJECTIFS 2020
(Rédaction de Paris)
