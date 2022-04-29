CBO TERRITORIA : CBo Territoria: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Press release, Sainte-Marie, April 29, 2022, 8pm

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 have been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority, in ESEF format.

The statements include:

• Statement by the person responsible,

• Management report,

• Social, environmental and societal information,

• Consolidated financial statements,

• Annual financial statements,

• Report on corporate governance,

• Statutory Auditors' reports,

• Agenda and draft resolutions for the General Meeting of June 8, 2022.

The 2021 Annual Financial Statement can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com , under the heading "Finance / Regulated Information / Shareholders' Meeting / AGM of 8 June 2022".

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com .

Next financial publication

First-half 2022 revenue: Wednesday 17 August 2022 (after market close)

About CBo Territoria

Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).

The Group has been in the Top 10 (compartment C) of the Gaïa Index for 5 years for its ESG approach and relies on best practices for its governance.

Owner of 2950 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.

www.cboterritoria.com

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM

Caroline Clapier

Administrative and Financial Manager

direction@cboterritoria.com PARIS MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

dmorin@capvalue.fr REUNION MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

Catherine Galatoire

06 92 65 65 79

cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

