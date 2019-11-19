Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Casino annonce une ligne de crédit de €2 Mds maturité 2023
Reuters•19/11/2019 à 08:07
19 novembre (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA annonce mardi dans un communiqué : * AVOIR SIGNÉ UNE NOUVELLE LIGNE DE CRÉDIT SYNDIQUÉE DE 2 MILLIARDS D'EUROS ET DE MATURITÉ OCTOBRE 2023 * 21 BANQUES FRANÇAISES ET INTERNATIONALES PARTICIPENT À CETTE LIGNE DE CRÉDIT * LES LIGNES SYNDIQUÉES EXISTANTES DE CASINO ET DE MONOPRIX DE MATURITÉ 2021 ET 2022, D'UN MONTANT ACTUEL DE 2,25 MD€, SERONT RÉDUITES À HAUTEUR DES MONTANTS ÉTENDUS DANS LA NOUVELLE LIGNE DE CRÉDIT SYNDIQUÉE * LA NOUVELLE LIGNE SERA UTILISABLE À PARTIR DE LA RÉALISATION DÉFINITIVE DES OPÉRATIONS DE FINANCEMENT ATTENDUE LE 20 NOVEMBRE Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur CASP.PA (Reporting by Simon Carraud)
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|0.00%
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.
Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer