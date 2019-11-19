FCE DEC19
5 930.50
+0.14%
FCE DEC19
5 930.50
+0.14%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 

Casino annonce une ligne de crédit de €2 Mds maturité 2023
Reuters19/11/2019 à 08:07

    19 novembre (Reuters) - Casino  CASP.PA  annonce mardi dans
un communiqué :
    * AVOIR SIGNÉ UNE NOUVELLE LIGNE DE CRÉDIT SYNDIQUÉE DE 2
MILLIARDS D'EUROS  ET DE MATURITÉ OCTOBRE 2023
    * 21 BANQUES FRANÇAISES ET INTERNATIONALES PARTICIPENT À
CETTE
LIGNE DE CRÉDIT
    * LES LIGNES SYNDIQUÉES EXISTANTES DE CASINO ET DE MONOPRIX
DE
MATURITÉ 2021 ET 2022, D'UN MONTANT ACTUEL DE 2,25 MD€, SERONT
RÉDUITES À HAUTEUR DES MONTANTS ÉTENDUS DANS LA NOUVELLE LIGNE
DE CRÉDIT SYNDIQUÉE
    * LA NOUVELLE LIGNE SERA UTILISABLE À PARTIR DE LA
RÉALISATION
DÉFINITIVE DES OPÉRATIONS DE FINANCEMENT ATTENDUE LE 20 NOVEMBRE

 (Reporting by Simon Carraud)

© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

