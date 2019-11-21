CAC 40
5 885.71
-0.14%
CAC 40
5 885.71
-0.14%
Casino a bouclé son plan de refinancement
Reuters21/11/2019 à 08:06

    21 novembre (Reuters) - Casino Sa  CASP.PA :
    * DIT AVOIR FINALISÉ LA VEILLE SON PLAN DE REFINANCEMENT
ANNONCÉ
LE 22 OCTOBRE VISANT À RENFORCER SA LIQUIDITÉ ET SA STRUCTURE
FINANCIÈRE.
    * CE PLAN COMPREND UN PREMIER VOLET CORRESPONDANT A  LA
LEVÉE DE
FINANCEMENT POUR €1,8MD VIA UN PRÊT À TERME
    * LE 2D VOLET PORTE SUR  L'EXTENSION DE 2 MDS DES LIGNES DE
CRÉDIT
CONFIRMÉES EN FRANCE
    * CETTE OPÉRATION A PERMIS DE PORTER LA MATURITÉ DE LA DETTE
DU
GROUPE À 3,8 ANS, CONTRE 3,3 ANS AVANT L'OPÉRATION.
    * LE GROUPE ISPOSE DÉSORMAIS DE 2,3 MD DE LIGNES DE CRÉDIT
CONFIRMÉES NON TIRÉES EN FRANCE

CASINO GUIC PER
Euronext Paris +1.81%
RALLYE
Euronext Paris +6.21%
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

