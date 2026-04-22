 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Carmila soumet au vote attribution d’actions gratuites plafonnée à 1% du capital
information fournie par Reuters 22/04/2026 à 11:28

* Actionnaires Carmila appelés à se prononcer sur autorisation donnée au conseil d’administration d’attribuer des actions gratuites existantes ou à émettre aux salariés et mandataires sociaux du groupe. * Vote prévu lors assemblée générale mixte du 13 mai 2026. * Plafond fixé à 1 % du capital social à date de décision d’attribution ; sous-plafond de 0,50 % du capital pour mandataires sociaux.

* Recommandation : voter pour la résolution, commissaires aux comptes n’ayant formulé aucune observation sur modalités présentées. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Carmila SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/810FC639C318FA9E978F6D89EED95EC4F05114D0

Valeurs associées

CARMILA
17,8600 EUR Euronext Paris +0,34%
© 2026 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank