Carmila soumet au vote attribution d’actions gratuites plafonnée à 1% du capital

* Actionnaires Carmila appelés à se prononcer sur autorisation donnée au conseil d’administration d’attribuer des actions gratuites existantes ou à émettre aux salariés et mandataires sociaux du groupe. * Vote prévu lors assemblée générale mixte du 13 mai 2026. * Plafond fixé à 1 % du capital social à date de décision d’attribution ; sous-plafond de 0,50 % du capital pour mandataires sociaux.
* Recommandation : voter pour la résolution, commissaires aux comptes n’ayant formulé aucune observation sur modalités présentées. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Carmila SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/810FC639C318FA9E978F6D89EED95EC4F05114D0
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