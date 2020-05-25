Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Carmat: Première implantation d'un coeur artificiel total au Danemark Reuters • 25/05/2020 à 06:57









CARMAT: PREMIÈRE IMPLANTATION D'UN COEUR ARTIFICIEL TOTAL AU DANEMARK (Reuters) - Carmat a annoncé lundi avoir réalisé la première implantation d'un coeur artificiel total au Danemark. Cette implantation marque la reprise du recrutement dans l'étude pivot et porte le nombre total de patients à 13, précise le groupe français dans un communiqué. (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées CARMAT Euronext Paris -0.63%