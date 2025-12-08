CAPITAL B : Capital B announces the appointment of Tracy Hoyos Lopez and Daniel Batten as Strategic Advisors to the Board for the international and institutional expansion of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, December 8, 2025: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB) (the “Company”), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, announces strategic appointments to accelerate its international and institutional expansion. The Company announces the appointment of Tracy Hoyos Lopez as Strategic US & Middle East Advisor to the Board to accelerate Capital B's international and institutional expansion initiatives, and the appointment of Daniel Batten as Strategic ESG Advisor to expand Capital B's leadership as Europe's First Bitcoin Treasury Company, with institutional ESG best practices. The Abu Dhabi (UAE) subsidiary, Capital B Treasury Limited, is incorporated in ADGM to support the development of Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, and Alexandre Laizet is appointed as CEO of Capital B Treasury Limited. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Appointment of Tracy Hoyos Lopez as Strategic US & Middle East Advisor to the Board.

Capital B announces the appointment of Tracy Hoyos Lopez as Strategic US & Middle East Advisor to the Board. Tracy Hoyos Lopez is recognized as one of the most influential strategic leaders in the global Bitcoin ecosystem, notably for her key contribution to the adoption of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by the US government. Tracy Hoyos Lopez has played crucial role at the crossroads of public policy, institutional relations and high-level strategic leadership within some of the world's most trusted Bitcoin organizations. At Kraken, she helps drive the company's engagement with policymakers and collaborates with leading organizations to shape forward-looking Bitcoin and Digital Capital Markets strategies. Tracy Hoyos Lopez is positioned as a central actor in the growing interaction between global financial institutions and the Bitcoin ecosystem in the US and across the world.

She has also built a strong network in the UAE and the Middle East, cooperating with public and private stakeholders active in Bitcoin and financial infrastructure. Her ability to connect institutional priorities across continents gives her a unique perspective on the emerging Bitcoin Capital Markets. By joining Capital B, she brings rare institutional insight, international experience and strategic depth. Her appointment marks an important step in expanding Capital B's international reach across the US, the Middle East and the world. It further supports Capital B's ambition to play a leading role in the evolution of Bitcoin Capital Markets and in advancing Bitcoin adoption across continents.

“ Bitcoin is the future, and Capital B is where France's Bitcoin future is being built. It stands at the crossroads of financial innovation and financial freedom, paving the way for Europe's financial transformation. I want to help ensure its success and shape that future ”.

– Tracy Hoyos Lopez, Strategic US & Middle East Advisor to the Board.

Appointment of Daniel Batten as Strategic ESG Advisor to the Board.

Capital B announces the appointment of Daniel Batten as Strategic ESG Advisor to the Board to expand Capital B's leadership as Europe's First Bitcoin Treasury Company, with institutional ESG best practices. Daniel Batten is a globally recognized expert in environmental, social and governance matters, and one of the most influential voices on Bitcoin's integration within energy and sustainability frameworks. As a technology entrepreneur, climate-focused investor and environmental researcher, he has become a leading authority on the intersection between Bitcoin, energy systems and sustainability. His work on methane mitigation, renewable-powered mining and evidence-based climate reporting is widely referenced by the largest institutions, policymakers and sovereign wealth funds around the world.

Daniel Batten's appointment marks an important step in Capital B's ambition to consolidate its institutional leadership with the best ESG practices. In this role, he will support the development of a robust and transparent ESG approach, reinforcing Capital B's institutional position as a responsible Bitcoin Treasury Company contributing to the adoption of Bitcoin. The appointment further strengthens Capital B's leadership in the evolution of the Bitcoin Capital Markets in Europe.

“ I have long believed in the role of Bitcoin Treasury Companies in giving investors a simple and frictionless form of access to Bitcoin while supporting broader adoption. In speaking with Capital B, it became clear that they have a high-calibre team with a strong and forward-looking vision. Their ambition goes beyond institutional access and aims to inspire a wider audience to view Bitcoin in a positive light. This mission aligns closely with my own commitment to advancing Bitcoin adoption and demonstrating its potential for social and environmental progress ”.

– Daniel Batten, Strategic ESG Advisor to the Board.

Incorporation of Capital B Treasury Limited (Abu Dhabi, ADGM, United Arab Emirates), and appointment of Alexandre Laizet as CEO.

Capital B announces the incorporation of its Abu Dhabi subsidiary, Capital B Treasury Limited. This milestone follows the Company's announcement on 21 July 2025 of its intention to establish a strategic hub in the UAE to accelerate the development of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Capital B Treasury will play a central role in supporting the Group's international expansion, particularly in the development of global institutional partnerships to accelerate the emergence of digital capital markets, at the intersection of Bitcoin and traditional finance.

Capital B also announces the appointment of Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Capital B, as CEO of Capital B Treasury, leading the development, international expansion, and institutionalization of the Group's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

