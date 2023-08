BRIEF-Eureking Announces Signing Of An Agreement To Purchase Full Ownership Interest In SCTBio

Aug 9(Reuters) - Eureking SA KINGSS.PA :

* EUREKING ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE FULL OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN SCTBIO, TAKING A STEP CLOSER IN BUILDING NEW EUROPEAN BIO-CDMO LEADER

* EUREKING SET TO ACQUIRE, FOR CASH, 67% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL (ON FULLY-DILUTED BASIS) OF SCTBIO, THROUGH CONTRIBUTION TO EUREKING BY PPF BIOTECH B.V. OF REMAINING 33% SHARES

* EUREKING INTENDS TO FINANCE COMBINED EUR 36.05 MILLION PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARES OF SCTBIO AND SKYEPHARMA ACQUIRED IN CASH, THROUGH COMMITMENTS OF CERTAIN EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* PPF WILL RETAIN MINORITY SHAREHOLDINGS IN EUREKING TO PARTICIPATE ON BUILDING NEW EUROPEAN BIO-CDMO LEADER

* EUREKING INTENDS TO CONTINUE VERY SELECTIVE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FROM THE FAST-GROWING BIOTHERAPIES SEGMENTS

Source: https://bit.ly/3KzDBH3 For more details, click on KINGSS.PA

(Gdansk Newsroom)