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Bouygues director buys 3,04 million Euro worth of Bouygues shares
information fournie par Reuters 20/04/2026 à 18:23

* Bouygues disclosed that Olivier Bouygues, Bouygues director, bought 58 000 Bouygues shares at an aggregated price of 52,35 Euro on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Bouygues SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/942B9A489F2D654E1A3DA458559ACC9B2E0B3E45

Valeurs associées

BOUYGUES
52,4800 EUR Euronext Paris +0,11%
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