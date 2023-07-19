BOIRON : Press release on the appointment of an independent expert

Appointment by the BOIRON Board of Directors of BM&A as independent expert

Further to the announcement by BOIRON (the “Company”) on July 4, 2023 of the planned simplified mandatory takeover bid (the “Offer”), followed by a squeeze-out if the conditions are met at the end of the Offer, to be initiated by BOIRON DEVELOPPEMENT for the BOIRON [1] shares, at its meeting on July 4, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors set up an ad hoc committee in accordance with the provisions of Article 261-1, III of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (the “AMF”) [2] .

In accordance with the provisions of Article 261-1, I, 1, 2 and 4 and Article 261-1, II of the AMF General Regulation, the Company's Board of Directors, meeting today, on the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, appointed BM&A, represented by Mr. Pierre Béal [3] , as independent expert to prepare a report on the financial terms of the Offer and squeeze-out (if implemented), in accordance with Article 262-1 of the AMF General Regulation, AMF Instruction 2006-08 and AMF Recommendation 2006-15.

After taking this report into account, including the independent expert's fairness opinion, and the opinion of the employee representative bodies, the Company's Board of Directors will issue a reasoned opinion on the Offer.

Find all the documentation relating to the Offer at www.opas-boiron.com

Press contact:

Laura Maucci-Ponzio

E-mail: laura.maucci-ponzio@boiron.fr

Phone.:+33 (0)7 62 65 46 28

Responsable de l'information financière : Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact information financière : Fabrice Rey

Relations actionnaires : +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr

Code ISIN : FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA

L'information financière du groupe et le glossaire sont en ligne sur le site : www.boironfinance.fr

[1] See BOIRON press release dated July 4, 2023 .

[2] The ad hoc committee comprises Mr. Philippe Brun (Independent Board Member), Ms. Anne Borfiga (Independent Board Member) and Ms Stéphanie Chesnot (Board Member).

[3] Email : p.beal@bma-groupe.com ; Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 08 99 50. "

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : l2ttlMpnZ5mZnG6dlJyXmZVnaptnmJaWZpSVx5JumJ6Vmp5omGiWnJvLZnFilWpu

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/81058-boi-180723-nomination-expert-independant-opas-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews WireRecevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com