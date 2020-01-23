FCE FEB20
5 981.50
-0.25%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

FCE FEB20
5 981.50
-0.25%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

BOIRON : ACTIVITY IN 201 9
Boursorama CP23/01/2020 à 17:45

The group's fourth-quarter sales were down 6.3 %, mainly in France, where sales dropped 14.9 %.
Sales outside France were up 5.2%, mainly in Russia, the United States, Czech Republic, Brazil, and Italy, but declined in Poland and Bulgaria.

In 2019, group sales decreased 7.8 %, hard hit by the 12.6 % drop in sales of non-proprietary and specialty medicines in France, where homeopathy is under public attack, and the government has announced a progressive end to reimbursement of homeopathic medications.

The decrease in sales in Europe (Spain, Poland, Belgium, and Romania) was partially offset by increased sales in Italy and Russia following an overhaul of the product offer.
The ongoing series of virulent and unjustified attacks on homeopathy in France, which is Boiron's biggest market, and Spain will seriously affect 2019 operating income, which is expected to be significantly lower than in 2018.

Naturally, we continue to resolutely pursue our efforts to obtain continued reimbursement of homeopathic treatments by the French national health insurance scheme. The current 15% reimbursement rate keeps these medications affordable for millions of patients, with no negative impact on the national health insurance scheme or their purchasing power.

We remain committed to obtaining recognition of these medications' benefits and effectiveness for patients and public health.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Valeurs associées

BOIRON
Euronext Paris -0.73%

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer