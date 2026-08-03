BIOPHYTIS PROVIDES AN UPDATE AND SHARE STRATEGIC DRIVERS SUPPORTING ITS HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), August 03, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of transformative therapies for longevity, provides an update on the rollout of its joint venture in Hong Kong (see details in the “About” section below) and shares its short- and mediumterm outlook. The creation of the joint venture Biophytis Biopharmaceutical Holding LTD, announced on June 2, 2026, paves the way for the full implementation of the agreement signed in January 2026. Discussions regarding the formalization of the partners’ initial contributions are progressing steadily, and Biophytis anticipates their completion in the coming weeks, subject to administrative approvals, by end of September 2026 at the latest.