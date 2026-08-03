 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

BIOPHYTIS PROVIDES AN UPDATE AND SHARE STRATEGIC DRIVERS SUPPORTING ITS HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE
information fournie par Boursorama CP 03/08/2026 à 07:00
Ajoutez Boursorama à vos sources préférées

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), August 03, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of transformative therapies for longevity, provides an update on the rollout of its joint venture in Hong Kong (see details in the “About” section below) and shares its short- and mediumterm outlook. The creation of the joint venture Biophytis Biopharmaceutical Holding LTD, announced on June 2, 2026, paves the way for the full implementation of the agreement signed in January 2026. Discussions regarding the formalization of the partners’ initial contributions are progressing steadily, and Biophytis anticipates their completion in the coming weeks, subject to administrative approvals, by end of September 2026 at the latest.

Valeurs associées

BIOPHYTIS
0,0064 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • bourse : courbes analyses technique (Crédit: / Adobe Stock)
    Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe (actualisé)
    information fournie par Reuters 03.08.2026 08:14 

    (Actualisé avec AstraZeneca, Banco BPM, BMPS, Argan, Elis, Ipsen, Klépierre, Legrand, Mersen) * Variation des futures sur indice CAC 40 0#FCE: * Variation des futures sur indice Stoxx 600 0#FXXP: * Valeurs qui se traitent ex-dividende .EX.PA * Le point sur les ... Lire la suite

  • OVH GROUPE : Le mouvement reste haussier
    OVH GROUPE : Le mouvement reste haussier
    information fournie par TEC 03.08.2026 08:13 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif et supérieur à sa ligne de signal. Cette configuration confirme la bonne orientation du titre. On constate que le potentiel de hausse du RSI n'est pas épuisé. Les stochastiques ne sont pas surachetés, ce qui laisse intact le potentiel ... Lire la suite

  • IPSOS : Opportunité technique
    IPSOS : Opportunité technique
    information fournie par TEC 03.08.2026 08:12 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif et supérieur à sa ligne de signal. Cette configuration confirme la bonne orientation du titre. En outre, l'indicateur de force, le RSI, ne vient pas contredire cette hypothèse. Les stochastiques ne sont pas surachetés, ce qui laisse ... Lire la suite

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA : Les signaux haussiers sont intacts
    SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA : Les signaux haussiers sont intacts
    information fournie par TEC 03.08.2026 08:11 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif et supérieur à sa ligne de signal. Cette configuration confirme la bonne orientation du titre. On constate que le potentiel de hausse du RSI n'est pas épuisé. Les stochastiques ne sont pas surachetés, ce qui laisse intact le potentiel ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

valeur

dernier

var.
Pétrole Brent
83,26 -6,92%
2CRSI
25,76 0,00%
CAC 40
8 509,64 0,00%
Or
4 042,68 0,00%
TOTALENERGIES
76,42 0,00%
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank