Biophytis-LynxKite Alliance Expands to Turbocharge AI-driven drug discovery for next generation longevity therapeutics
information fournie par Boursorama CP 12/03/2026 à 07:30

Paris (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), March 12, 2026 – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in developing transformative therapies targeting longevity, announces expanding their collaboration in computational longevity, starting with the MASSIVE project (MAS Receptor Synthetic Innovation & Virtual Engineering for Sarcopenia therapy) and plans to expand the platform to other modalities. This strategic initiative, also supported by Singapore’s Enterprise Singapore, builds on the artificial intelligence partnership initiated with LynxKite Technologies, reinforcing Biophytis’ longevity mission and strengthening its drug discovery platform. Sarcopenia and longevity- related diseases are also priority target areas in Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 plan.

