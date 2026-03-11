BIOPHYTIS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF OVER €2.0 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE AND THE REPAYMENT OF ALL VARIABLE PRICE CONVERTIBLE DEBT

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), March 11, 2026 at 7.30 AM (CET) –

Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today announces the completion of a capital increase trough the issue of new shares each accompanied by a share subscription warrant, with the removal of the preferential subscription rights of the Company’s existing shareholders in favor of several institutional investors, for a total gross amount of €2,015,000 (the “Issue”). This capital increase was subscribed by a limited number of investors including Alumni Capital for €1,250,000 and Hexagon Capital Fund for €300,000.