 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

BIOPHYTIS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF OVER €2.0 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE AND THE REPAYMENT OF ALL VARIABLE PRICE CONVERTIBLE DEBT
information fournie par Boursorama CP 11/03/2026 à 07:30

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), March 11, 2026 at 7.30 AM (CET) –
Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today announces the completion of a capital increase trough the issue of new shares each accompanied by a share subscription warrant, with the removal of the preferential subscription rights of the Company’s existing shareholders in favor of several institutional investors, for a total gross amount of €2,015,000 (the “Issue”). This capital increase was subscribed by a limited number of investors including Alumni Capital for €1,250,000 and Hexagon Capital Fund for €300,000.

Valeurs associées

BIOPHYTIS
0,0339 EUR Euronext Paris -24,50%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • bourse : courbes analyses technique (Crédit: / Adobe Stock)
    Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe (actualisé)
    information fournie par Reuters 11.03.2026 08:59 

    (Actualisé avec CVC Capital, Legal & General) * Variation des futures sur indice CAC 40 0#FCE: * Variation des futures sur indice Stoxx 600 0#FXXP: * Valeurs qui se traitent ex-dividende .EX.PA * Le point sur les marchés européens .EUFR Les valeurs à suivre

  • ( AFP / SAMEER AL-DOUMY )
    Carburant : la CGT demande "d'encadrer les prix" et d'"augmenter" les salaires
    information fournie par Boursorama avec Media Services 11.03.2026 08:52 

    "Cette crise risque d’aggraver considérablement le niveau de vie des salariés", a mis en garde la CGT dans un communiqué mardi 10 mars. Agir face à la flambée des prix des carburants. Mardi 10 mars, la CGT a demandé au gouvernement d'"encadrer" les tarifs et d'"augmenter" ... Lire la suite

  • Des compagnies aériennes en Asie-Pacifique, dont Qantas et Air India, vont relever leurs prix pour intégrer la flambée des prix du kérosène déclenchée par la guerre au Moyen-Orient, ou se préparent à le faire si la situation perdure ( AFP / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT )
    Hausse du pétrole: en Asie, des compagnies aériennes ajustent leurs prix
    information fournie par AFP 11.03.2026 08:51 

    Des compagnies aériennes en Asie-Pacifique, dont Qantas et Air India, ont annoncé avoir relevé leurs prix pour intégrer la flambée des prix du kérosène déclenchée par la guerre au Moyen-Orient, ou se préparent à le faire si la situation perdure. Le groupe Air India ... Lire la suite

  • Les perspectives économiques de ODDO BHF AM pour 2026
    Les perspectives économiques de ODDO BHF AM pour 2026
    information fournie par Boursorama 11.03.2026 08:41 

    L'année 2026 a démarré depuis moins de 3 mois mais elle a déjà été très fournie en événements sur les marchés et en dehors : opération au Venezuela, volatilité des marchés, nouvelles craintes sur les perspectives et les conséquences de l'IA et, depuis peu, un conflit ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank