BIOPHYTIS ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF THE OBA CLINICAL TRIAL IN BRAZIL AND SHARES ITS OUTLOOK FOR BIO101 IN OBESITY

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), August 10, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of transformative therapies for longevity, today announces that it has received approval from Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) to begin the Phase 2 OBA clinical trial for obesity in Brazil and shares the outlook for its drug candidate BIO101 in obesity. The authorization follows regulatory approvals already obtained in the United States and Europe, confirming Biophytis’ ability to conduct multi-regional clinical development in compliance with the requirements of major health authorities.