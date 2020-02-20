Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Axa nomme Scott Gunter au poste de directeur général d'Axa XL Reuters • 20/02/2020 à 07:10









20 février (Reuters) - AXA SA AXAF.PA a annoncé jeudi: * QUE SCOTT GUNTER EST NOMMÉ DIRECTEUR GÉNÉRAL D'AXA XL Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AXAF.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées AXA Euronext Paris -2.96%