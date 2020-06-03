Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client AXA abaisse sa proposition de dividende à €0,73 contre €1,43 Reuters • 03/06/2020 à 07:09









PARIS, 3 juin (Reuters) - * AXA ABAISSSE SA PROPOSITION DE DIVIDENDE À €0,73 CONTRE €1,43 * AXA POURRAIT VERSER UN DIVIDENDE SUPPLÉMENTAIRE D'UN MONTANT SUSCEPTIBLE D'ATTEINDRE €0,70 AU T4 2020 (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées AXA Euronext Paris +4.58%