Atos-Chiffre d'affaires 2019 à €11,6 mds, marge opérationnelle de 10,3%

19 février (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA a publié mercredi les résultats suivants: * CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 2019 À 11,588 MILLIARDS D'EUROS, EN CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE +1,4% AVEC UN QUATRIÈME TRIMESTRE À +2,2% * MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE 2019 À 1,19 MD D'EUROS (10,3% DU CA CONTRE 9,8% EN 2018) * FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE DISPONIBLE DE 605 MILLIONS D'EUROS EN 2019 * PRÉVOIT UNE NOUVELLE AMÉLIORATION DE SES OBJECTIFS FINANCIERS EN 2020 * VISE UNE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE L'ORDRE DE 2% EN 2020 * VISE UNE AMÉLIORATION COMPRISE ENTRE 20 ET 40 POINTS DE BASE DE SA MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE * VISE UN FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE DISPONIBLE DE L'ORDRE DE 700 MILLIONS D'EUROS Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ATOS.PA

