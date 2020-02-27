Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Arkema vise un Ebitda stable en 2020, hors impact du coronavirus
Reuters•27/02/2020 à 07:07
27 février (Reuters) - Arkema SA AKE.PA : * CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES À 8,7 MDS , PROCHE DU NIVEAU DE L'AN DERNIER (8,8 MDSEUR ) * EBITDA DE 1 457 MEUR , EN RECUL DE 1,2 %, MARGE D'EBITDA DE 16,7 %, STABLE * EBITDA DU 4T EN CROISSANCE DE 3 % À 295 MEUR * RÉSULTAT NET COURANT À 625 MEUR , SOIT 8,20 EUROS PAR ACTION * FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE LIBRE EN FORTE CROISSANCE À 667 MEUR * DETTE NETTE (HORS HYBRIDE) À 1,6 MD , SOIT 1,1X L'EBITDA 2019 * DIVIDENDE, PROPOSÉ À 2,70 EUROS PAR ACTION, EN HAUSSE DE 8 %, * VISE EN 2020 UN NIVEAU D'EBITDA COMPARABLE À CELUI DE L'AN DERNIER HORS IMPACT DU CORONAVIRUS * SUR L'ENSEMBLE DE L'ANNÉE, LES RÉSULTATS DU GROUPE SERONT SOUTENUS PAR UNE CROISSANCE ATTENDUE DE L'EBITDA DE BOSTIK D'ENVIRON 10 %, TANDIS QUE LES MATÉRIAUX AVANCÉS DEVRAIENT ÊTRE STABLES ET LES GAZ FLUORÉS EN RETRAIT * L'ÉVOLUTION DU CORONAVIRUS RESTE INCERTAINE À CE STADE. A FIN FÉVRIER, SON IMPACT SUR L'EBITDA DU GROUPE EST ESTIMÉ À ENVIRON 20 MILLIONS D'EUROS. Texte original sur Eikon .... Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AKE.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
