Amundi-Résultat net ajusté part du groupe au T4 en hausse de 21,8% à €274 mlns

12 février (Reuters) - Amundi SA AMUN.PA : * AMUNDI - DES ENCOURS DE €1.650 MDS (PAS €1,65 MDS) À FIN DÉCEMBRE, EN CROISSANCE DE 16% VERSUS FIN 2018 * AMUNDI - RÉSULTAT NET AJUSTÉ PART DU GROUPE AU T4 EN HAUSSE DE 21,8% À €274 MILLION * AMUNDI - RÉSULTAT BRUT D'EXPLOITATION AJUSTÉ AU T4 EN HAUSSE DE 21,4% À €357 MILLION * AMUNDI - PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE €3,10 PAR ACTION * AMUNDI - COLLECTE NETTE DE €107,7 MDS EN 2019, DONT €74,2 MDS SUR LA CLIENTÈLE INSTITUTIONNELLE EN INDE * AMUNDI - CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AJUSTÉ AU T4 €719 MILLION, EN CROISSANCE DE 15,9% VERSUS T4 2018 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AMUN.PA

Valeurs associées AMUNDI Euronext Paris -2.59%