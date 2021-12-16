Alstom va fournir à Transdev les trains et le support à la maintenance de la ligne Marseille-Nice
information fournie par Reuters16/12/2021 à 17:52
16 décembre (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :
* FOURNIRA À TRANSDEV LES TRAINS ET LE SUPPORT À LA MAINTENANCE DE LA LIGNE RÉGIONALE MARSEILLE-NICE
* ALSTOM ET TRANSDEV ONT LANCÉ LA MISE EN ŒUVRE DU CONTRAT PORTANT SUR LA FOURNITURE DE 16 TRAINS DE 8 VOITURES DESTINÉS À LA LIGNE MARSEILLE-TOULON-NICE, QUE TRANSDEV EXPLOITERA À L’ÉTÉ 2025
* CETTE COMMANDE, D’UN MONTANT D’ENVIRON 250 MLNS D’EUROS, COMPREND ÉGALEMENT LE SUPPORT À LA MAINTENANCE DES TRAINS POUR UNE DURÉE DE 10 ANS
* LA LIVRAISON DU NOUVEAU MATÉRIEL, FABRIQUÉ SUR LE SITE D'ALSTOM À CRESPIN, DÉBUTERA À LA FIN DE L'ANNÉE 2024
