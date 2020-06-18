Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Alstom signe un partenariat avec RATP Dev et ComfortDelGro Transit Reuters • 18/06/2020 à 18:11









18 juin (Reuters) - ALSTOM SA ALSO.PA : * RATP DEV, COMFORTDELGRO TRANSIT ET ALSTOM SIGNENT UN PARTENARIAT POUR RÉPONDRE AUX APPELS D'OFFRES DU GRAND PARIS EXPRESS * A CETTE OCCASION, LES TROIS ENTREPRISES CRÉERONT UNE JOINT-VENTURE AVEC PARTICIPATION MAJORITAIRE DE RATP DEV * A CE TITRE, LES LIGNES 16 ET 17 SERONT VISÉES PAR LE GROUPEMENT Texte original: https://bit.ly/3dbgteb Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA (Gdansk Newsroom)

Valeurs associées ALSTOM Euronext Paris -0.30% SIEMENS XETRA +0.29%