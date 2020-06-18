Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Alstom signe un partenariat avec RATP Dev et ComfortDelGro Transit
Reuters•18/06/2020 à 18:11
18 juin (Reuters) - ALSTOM SA ALSO.PA :
* RATP DEV, COMFORTDELGRO TRANSIT ET ALSTOM SIGNENT UN PARTENARIAT POUR RÉPONDRE AUX APPELS D'OFFRES DU GRAND PARIS EXPRESS
* A CETTE OCCASION, LES TROIS ENTREPRISES CRÉERONT UNE JOINT-VENTURE AVEC PARTICIPATION MAJORITAIRE DE RATP DEV
* A CE TITRE, LES LIGNES 16 ET 17 SERONT VISÉES PAR LE GROUPEMENT
(Gdansk Newsroom)
