Alstom remporte un contrat de €300 mlns pour équiper 2 lignes RER en Île-de-France

Alstom SA ALSO.PA :
* REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE 300 MILLIONS D'EUROS POUR ÉQUIPER 2 LIGNES RER EN ÎLE-DE-FRANCE AVEC LA DERNIÈRE TECHNOLOGIE DE SIGNALISATION NEXTEO
* CE CONTRAT-CADRE D'UNE DURÉE DE 12 ANS EST L'UN DES PLUS IMPORTANTS CONTRATS DE SIGNALISATION REMPORTÉS EN FRANCE
Texte original sur Eikon ID:nGNE3WzSt5 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
