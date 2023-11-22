 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Alstom remporte un contrat de €300 mlns pour équiper 2 lignes RER en Île-de-France
information fournie par Reuters22/11/2023 à 08:36

Alstom SA ALSO.PA :

* REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE 300 MILLIONS D'EUROS POUR ÉQUIPER 2 LIGNES RER EN ÎLE-DE-FRANCE AVEC LA DERNIÈRE TECHNOLOGIE DE SIGNALISATION NEXTEO

* CE CONTRAT-CADRE D'UNE DURÉE DE 12 ANS EST L'UN DES PLUS IMPORTANTS CONTRATS DE SIGNALISATION REMPORTÉS EN FRANCE

Texte original sur Eikon ID:nGNE3WzSt5 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

