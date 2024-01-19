ALRPD Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract as at 31/12/2023

Rapid Nutrition PLC (Ticker: ALRPD) is pleased to announce the release of its Half Year Report on Liquidity Contract as at 31 December 2023 with TSAF-Tradition Securities and Futures to promote regular trading and liquidity of the shares of RAPID NUTRITION. The Half Year Report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's liquidity position as of 31 December 2023.



This liquidity contract complies with the current legal framework, and more particularly with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Regulation (EU) 2016/908 that complements the MAR Regulation, L.225-209 and following of the Commercial Code and the decision AMF No.2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019, with the establishment of contracts of liquidity on equity securities. In accordance with accepted market practices together with all other provisions mentioned therein.



TSAF operates in the regulated markets, covering both equities and derivative products. It is a member of all the major regulated markets in Europe and the United States, with access to the principal sources of liquidity. The Company's teams are based in Paris and London. TSAF OTC is a Paris-based specialist in OTC (over-the-counter) markets, offering customers substantial liquidity in a very broad range of products. TSAF and TSA.